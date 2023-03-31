Blend Extra: Wonderful Breakfast Pizza

Chef Kate Lulloff is here today from Jones Dairy Farm to show us a recipe that is sure to impress anyone at your March Madness watch parties. This sausage and cheese stuffed crust breakfast pizzawill feed the madness and tantalize your taste buds. Jones Dairy farm is a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The farm has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years! For more information, visit online at Jones Dairy Farm.