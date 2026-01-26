Blend Extra: Winter Magic on the Shore of Geneva Lake

Visit Lake Geneva invites you to the 31st Annual Winterfest, January 28 through February 1, 2026. President & CEO Stephanie Klett highlights this free, family‑friendly event featuring America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational, where 15 elite teams from across the U.S. and abroad transform massive snow blocks into stunning works of art.

Sculpting takes place January 28–31 at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park, with finished pieces on display through Sunday—or until they melt. Beyond the sculptures, Winterfest offers a Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, bonfires on the beach, live entertainment, and more winter fun throughout the community.

For full event details, visit VisitLakeGeneva.com