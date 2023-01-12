Blend Extra: Why You Want An Independent Insurance Agent

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from, they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. Tom Qualley, CEO, joins us to talk about how to find a trusted Medicare agent. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovereignselectins.com for more information. Please visit www.sovselect.com for more information.