Blend Extra: Why This Year’s Open Enrollment Matters More Than Ever

This fall, more than 67 million Americans enrolled in Medicare face one of the most important healthcare decisions of the year when Medicare open enrollment takes place.



Those enrolled in Medicare who don’t review their coverage risk paying more or losing access to the medications they need. Yet new polling from the PAN Foundation’s Center for Patient Research indicates that most (68%) have not changed their Medicare prescription coverage in the last 3 years.



PAN’s research also shows that higher premium costs are the top concern as open enrollment approaches.



As a leading charitable foundation and healthcare advocacy organization, the PAN Foundation works to accelerate access to care through financial assistance, advocacy, and education. In October, they are launching a nationwide educational campaign aimed at helping people navigate Medicare open enrollment.