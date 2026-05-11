Blend Extra: What Moms Should Know to Reduce Preventable Risks During Pregnancy and Recovery

Many women in the United States face preventable risks during pregnancy and postpartum recovery, often because getting care can feel complicated or overwhelming. Dr. Jaime Testa, an OB-GYN and medical director with UnitedHealthcare, works with women and families to help them better understand pregnancy and postpartum care and navigate when and where to seek support.

With Women’s Health Month ahead and Mother’s Day approaching, it’s a timely reminder that pregnancy care doesn’t end at delivery, and that early support and consistent follow-up care can make a meaningful difference for both mothers and babies.

Research shows that nearly one in four women do not start prenatal care in the first trimester, a critical window for identifying concerns early. After birth, 40% of new mothers miss postpartum visits, which are important opportunities to support physical and mental recovery.

Tools, checklists, and guidance are available at everypregnancy.com