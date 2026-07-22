Blend Extra: What Every Medicare Beneficiary Needs to Know

If you're approaching Medicare eligibility, now is the time to get informed. With the most disruptive Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) in recent history, and major Service Area Reductions (SARs) expected in 2026, millions will be affected. Deb and Jerry Dornbush of Silver Supplement Solutions are here to guide you through the changes.

Road to Medicare virtual educational event Friday July 24th, August 14th, and September 11th from 10 AM and 6pm

For info Visit www.silversup.com, or Call 262-728-9311, 262-325-6943