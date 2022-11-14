Watch Now
Blend Extra: Wet And Wild Holidays In The Dells

with Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family year-round, especially during the holidays! What is better than making memories with families and a holiday getaway makes for a perfect gift. In a short car ride, families can escape to a different world, and it is always 84 degrees and sunny at Kalahari! You just need to park and stay—it’s all under one roof—you never have to leave the resort. Come stay and play with us in one of our 760 Guest rooms &amp; suites; Waterpark admission is included for every registered guest. We have accommodations to complement any size family from 5-Bedroom entertainment villas to 1 to 3 bedroom suites, many with kitchens and fireplaces.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 14, 2022
