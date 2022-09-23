Blend Extra: Ways to Through Empty Nesting

It's hard for parents to watch their children leave the nest. It's normal to feel lost and confused. Amy Schmidt gives us five ways to survive and thrive empty nest syndrome. She discusses embracing the situation rather than being afraid. For more information go to Home - Better Than Gossip - Ageless Advice for Timeless Women
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 13:57:10-04
