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Blend Extra: Upcoming Senior Medicare Educational Services

Silver Supplement Solutions
Blend Extra: Upcoming Senior Medicare Educational Services
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If you're approaching Medicare eligibility, now is the time to get informed. With the most disruptive Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) in recent history, and major Service Area Reductions (SARs) expected in 2026, millions will be affected. Deb and Jerry Dornbush of Silver Supplement Solutions are here to guide you through the changes.

Associated Bank, 10 N. Lincoln Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Date /Time: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, from 10 AM - 3 PM.

Road to Medicare virtual educational event Friday, May 22nd, 2026, at 10 AM & 6 PM.

For info Visit www.silversup.com, or Call 262-728-9311, 262-325-6943

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