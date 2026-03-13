Blend Extra: Unlock Your Health with Expert Tips to Navigate Dual Coverage

As the calendar turns to March, many are just beginning to navigate their 2026 health coverage – filling new prescriptions, managing doctor referrals, and staying on top of wellness visits. But studies show that nearly half of Medicare Advantage enrollees are unaware of the full range of benefits available to them.



For people with both Medicare and Medicaid, Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) are designed to help coordinate coverage, manage care, and in some cases, help with everyday expenses like transportation, healthy groceries, and utility bills.

Learn more at getdual.com

