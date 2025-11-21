Blend Extra: Understanding HER2 & What it Means for Your Cancer Treatment

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. For many, the diagnosis doesn’t end there—up to 30% of early-stage breast cancer cases will later progress to metastatic disease. As treatment options evolve, understanding the specifics of your cancer has never been more important.



One key factor? Your tumor’s HER2 status. HER2 is a biomarker that helps doctors understand how a cancer may behave and respond to treatment. Previously thought of as simply “HER2-positive” or “HER2-negative,” experts now know HER2 expression exists on a broader spectrum — and knowing exactly where you fall can help guide more personalized treatment decisions.

