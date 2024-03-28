Blend Extra: Uncovering Sickle Cell Anemia

Do you or someone you know suffer from Sickle Cell Anemia? Author James Griffin's book Breaking Silence: Living With Sickle Cell Anemia takes you on a journey into James's life living with the chronic illness. After seeing many different celebrities raising awareness and money for other health causes, James became frustrated that there was never any attention given to Sickle Cell. In this book, you will learn about the pain he has had to endure throughout his life because of the illness, the stigmas and biases faced in treatments, and why he finally decided to speak out about Sickle Cell. James shares his full circle journey about being treated at Children's Hospital Wisconsin and how he now works there!

James's book can be found online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble.