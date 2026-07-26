Blend Extra: Turn Books into Meals at the Hunger Book Sale!

The All Saints' Cathedral Hunger Book Sale is back for its 45th year, transforming donated books into meals for neighbors in need.

Browse one of the area's largest used book sales, featuring thousands of fiction and nonfiction titles, children's books, cookbooks, collectibles, foreign language books, CDs, DVDs, and more, all while supporting local hunger relief efforts.

Opening Night is Thursday, July 30, with a $5 donation from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free during regular sale hours, July 31 through August 4.

Learn more at ascathedral.org.