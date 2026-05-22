Blend Extra: Transform Your Patio An Outdoor Oasis

It is patio season and time to elevate that outdoor space you will be spending lots of time enjoying this summer. Steinhafles offers 15 different patio collections and they have some of the most popular brands like polywood. Did you know that Steinhafels offers designer services to help you easily create a look that matches your lifestyle and personality? A designer can visit your space, take measurements and then put together various ideas for you to choose from. Take advantage of the HUGE upcoming 5-day Memorial Day Sale. . Starting Thursday, May 21st. Doorbusters, $75 off EVERY $799 + get $200 Mastercard Rewards Card with $2999 purchase. AND 60-Month Financing. The sale end on 5/25!