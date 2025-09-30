Blend Extra: Tips For Success in Middle School

Middle School is a critical point in a student’s education. For many, it’s the first time navigating an hourly schedule to different classrooms, with multiple teachers, choosing one’s classes, and taking on increased responsibility. Understanding this unique time can lead to a more positive experience for students and families.

Joining us is national board-certified teacher and author Erin Krase-Minchk to inform parents on how to talk to their kids about starting school and helping students become their own advocate. Tune in to learn more!

For more information, visit her website at Erin Minchk