Blend Extra: This Book that Deals with The Complexities of Social and Familial Dynamics.

Author Mary Kachoyeanos joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest book, ZOE, which covers the complexities of social and familial dynamics.

The beginning of ZOE is based on true events, while the remainder is a work of historical fiction. Zoe Stamos Angelos is a first-generation American woman of Greek and Irish heritage who emigrated to Chicago in the early 1900s. Zoe's family navigates the social and cultural dynamics while facing tragedy, grief, and defying conventional rules.

