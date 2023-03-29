Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: The Value Of Independent Insurance Agents

Sovereign Select
Ben DeGracie from Sovereign Select is here today to give us a breakdown on Medicare. Ben will explain who is eligible and the steps to follow to establish a relationship with a trusted Medicare agent. Sovereign Select hosts educational events the last Friday of each month at 10 a.m. in their Mequon office location. These events are solely educational, and no sales transactions will be available. For more information on the events, visit The Road to Medicare. Sovereign Select is also offering FREE consultations for anyone that calls into their office.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 14:01:00-04

Over 10,000 people turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare every single day in the US that’s more than 3.5million per year. It is more important than ever to understand your options, get educated and make sure you are establishing a relationship with a trusted Medicare agent.

Sovereign Select is an independent insurance agency with access to dozens of Medicare supplement, Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans. Our agents work with people that are on Medicare to find a Medicare health and drug plan that works specific to their needs. What should people be aware of now to make sure they are shopping properly for their Medicare health and drug insurance?

The Road to Medicare: Educational Events are the last Friday of each month at 10am in our office. 1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 3/31 @ 10am

Friday 4/28 @ 10am

Friday 5/26 @ 10am Register at www.THEroadtomedicare.com or call 262-641-4111

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes