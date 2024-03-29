Blend Extra: The Struggle of Workplace Loneliness

Did you know that loneliness at work affects up to 60% of employees? Yet, it remains a largely overlooked issue with significant repercussions for individuals and organizations. Despite being surrounded by colleagues, many employees feel disconnected and isolated. By acknowledging and discussing loneliness, even small efforts can make a big impact with cultivating more supportive work environments. Loneliness is also higher among remote workers who lack face-to-face social interactions, and individuals in high-stress or competitive work environments where collaboration and support are lacking.

Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, joins the show today to discuss how by acknowledging and discussing loneliness, even small efforts can make a big impact with cultivating more supportive work environments. For more information on Beth or how to limit loneliness at work, visit her website at RidleyConsultants.com!