Blend Extra: The Story Your Body is Telling You

The pandemic has caused many of our social habits to change. As we return to our “new normal,” what story is your body telling you? Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, joins us to share her relatable story. Dr. Chantelle will also discuss the difficulties of returning to social habits from over a year ago.

For more information, helpful links, and short tutorial videos on breathing and relaxation techniques, check out Dr. Thomas’s most recent article on tmj4.com.