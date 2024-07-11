Blend Extra: The Story of Shank Hall in A Book!

We Had Fun and Nobody Died: Adventures of a Milwaukee Music Promoter by Peter Jest and Amy Waldman is a book that dives into the music industry from a promoter's perspective. This biography follows Peter Jest throughout his journey as he establishes relationships in the music industry, navigates the pandemic, and also shines a light into the world of music promotion.

We Had Fun and Nobody Died details the career of a one-of-a-kind independent promoter whose hardheadedness and love for music have helped him stay real and succeed in the music industry for over four decades. Jest and Waldman are hosting two big events in the coming weeks, including a Launch Party at Shank Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, and a conversation with Dave Luhrssen at the Milwaukee Public Library's Rotary Room from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Joining us today to talk more about their new book and the story behind it are authors Peter Jest and Amy Waldman.

For more information on We Had Fun and Nobody Died: Adventures of a Milwaukee Music Promoter by Peter Jest and Amy Waldman please visit Peter's website at www.shankhall.com or Amy's website at www.sentencefactory.com. You can find their new book atBoswell Books in Milwaukee.