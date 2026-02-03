Blend Extra: The Right way To Discuss Finances Before You Get Married

Author and former head of retirement solutions for J.P. Morgan, Anne Lester, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss what you can do with your finances before your wedding day.

Among the highest causes of stress for Gen Z and Millennials is finances, and it's important to know your partner's "money type." Couples often put off or feel uncomfortable discussing finances; however, healthy conversations earlier on can build the foundation for how your relationship navigates finances in your new chapter.

Tune in to hear more about how couples can navigate these conversations, if merging accounts or other options may be right for the relationship, and tips for shared finances.

To re-watch, or hear more from Anne Lester, visit The Morning Blend or visit her website, Anne Lester