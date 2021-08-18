Blend Extra: The Medicare Team!

Watch
Your Journey Begins with Sovereign Select
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:50:29-04

If you're one of the 3.5 million people turning 65 in the United States this year, you're probably aware that you qualify for Medicare. But do you know which plan is best for your health situation and your bank account? Joining us to discuss how they can save you time and money when it comes to picking the right Medicare plan is Tom Qualley and Brianna Thompson from Sovereign Select LLC.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovereignselectins.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

