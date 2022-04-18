Blend Extra: The Medicare Plan Playbook!

A championship Medicare plan is thinking and acting differently about your Medicare Plan if you are turning 65 and enrolling in a Medicare.

Every major athlete who is on top of their game is still getting coached, so when choosing a different path if you are already enrolled in a Medicare, a great strategy from "Coach" Jerry Wilson is the way to go!

Call Jerry at (262) 432-9600 or email Jerry at jwilson@selectjerry.com to reserve your spot for our in-person Road to Medicare. Sovereign Select 1339 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092 @ 3:00PM on April 27, 2022, Road to Medicare is also available via Zoom.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, disability, annuities, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-222-2872 or email jwilson@selectjerry.com for more information.