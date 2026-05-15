Blend Extra: The Latest Advancements in Reducing Risk of Alzheimers

We know brain health matters. But most Americans don’t know how to properly maintain brain health or how focusing on healthier habits, like physical activity, diet, cognitive engagement and sleep can help them live better now, protect their memory and thinking, potentially lowering their risk of cognitive decline

and dementia.



That gap is fueling a major new push from the Alzheimer’s Association, bringing simple, science-backed steps into everyday routines so people can take control of their brain health today.



Launching this May, (re)think your brain is a bold new initiative that transforms scientific evidence into simple, everyday actions that support brain health, enabling people to take control of their brain health earlier.



It includes a 6-Step Challenge that offers a simple, step-by-step guide with proven practical actions people can start right away to support brain health and cognitive function.