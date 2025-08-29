Blend Extra: The Big Mentoring Reset

Beth Ridley joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss new mentoring models that foster growth from within and empower organizations.

When you hear the word “mentoring,” do you picture a seasoned leader offering advice to a young new hire? That traditional model — while well-intentioned — isn’t cutting it anymore. In today’s workplace, where expectations, values, and employee needs are shifting fast, mentoring must evolve. That’s why companies are calling for a mentoring reset—moving away from outdated, one-way relationships and toward models that work to retain talent, foster connection, and drive real growth

From shifting the old traditional models of "mentoring" in workplaces, Beth shares about the importance of reciprocity, improved communication, and adapting toward mutual interests.

For more information, watch this segment or visit Ridley Consultants for more resources on how to build a positive workplace culture.