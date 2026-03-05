Blend Extra: The Beloved Sports Show Returns To Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show returns to State Fair Park March 6–8, 2026, celebrating its 85th year. The event brings together outdoor and lifestyle exhibitors, hands‑on demos, and longtime favorites like the Trout Pond, Lumberjack Show, Hawg Trough, trophy deer competition, fastest retriever race, and archery and air rifle tournaments.

This year also features appearances from Hall of Fame anglers Kevin VanDam and Mark Zona. Event Director Steve Buzza says the show’s longevity comes from offering something for every outdoor enthusiast, from families to seasoned sportsmen.

Tickets are on sale now at jssportsshow.com