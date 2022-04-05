Blend Extra: The A-Team at Sovereign Select

10,000 people turn 65 every day in the United States! If you're one of those people, wouldn't you want a knowledgeable, trusted agent to find the best Medicare plan to fit your specific needs? Or perhaps maybe you want to be a part of a winning team to help those looking for a Medicare plan? Joining us to discuss the values and principles that make Sovereign Select the premier agency for Medicare is CEO Tom Qualley!

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovereignselectins.com for more information.