Blend Extra: Teaming Up With Parents And Families Alike

Jo Ann Bishop joins us to talk about the second annualBirth Fest. She is one of three local entrepreneurs who organized this event. She and others recognized that the community was lacking opportunities for expecting and new parents to connect with each and learn about resources.

Now a registered 501c3, Birth Fest Milwaukee, has an important role to play in the Milwaukee community. With a strong working Board of Directors, Birth Fest Milwaukee continues to work tirelessly to bring this

unique event annually to the community, with a focus on support, information, and inclusivity for

expectant parents.

Birth Fest

Saturday, July 15th

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mount Mary University, Bergstrom Hall

2900 Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee

www.birthfestmke.com

