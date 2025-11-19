Blend Extra: Taco Bell Hands Over the Menu to Its Biggest Fans!

Sometimes, the best ideas come straight from the drive-thru line.

Taco Bell is handing over the reins to its biggest fans with the launch of the Fan Style Menu, a national rollout of three fan-created favorites, available on menus nationwide starting November 20.

Customization is nothing new for Taco Bell fans, who have been remixing menu favorites for decades. And after receiving more than 40,000 submissions from fans across the country, Taco Bell selected three standout creations – the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze – and is giving their creators the ultimate spotlight as official “Honorary Chefs.”

For more information visit TacoBell.com