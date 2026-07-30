Blend Extra: Summer Travel Jewelry Mistakes Could Cost You

Summer vacations are underway, but a new survey suggests many travelers may be putting their favorite jewelry at risk. Nearly half of respondents who experienced jewelry theft while traveling said it happened more than once, highlighting how common these losses can be.

The survey also uncovered some surprising findings. Almost one in four jewelry losses in hotels were linked to safe malfunctions, while more than half of respondents who lost jewelry or experienced theft were actually wearing the pieces at the time. Many travelers are also unaware that standard homeowners or renters insurance policies may not fully cover jewelry lost or stolen during a trip.

With 40% of consumers purchasing jewelry while on vacation, experts are sharing practical tips on how to protect valuable pieces, what jewelry is best suited for travel, and how to make informed jewelry purchases while away from home.

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