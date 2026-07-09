Blend Extra: Summer Sale on all the Games and Gifts You Love

Game Universe is your local destination for games, collectibles, gifts, and fun for all ages. Located in Franklin, this family-owned business offers a wide variety of products including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Squishables, NeeDoh, Warhammer, board games, puzzles, science kits, and more. With knowledgeable, friendly staff and events happening every day, from Pokémon League to Friday Night Magic and Warhammer tournaments, Game Universe creates a welcoming space for both longtime hobbyists and first-time shoppers.

Stop by on July 11 for their Christmas in July Sale and enjoy 15% off everything, excluding TCG singles. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift, a new game-night favorite, or a fun place to connect with others, Game Universe is ready to help.

For more visit game-universe.com