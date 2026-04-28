Blend Extra: Spring Skincare Essentials for Every Age

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your skincare routine, and IT Cosmetics is making it easy to get glowing, healthy-looking skin at any age. Beauty expert and Director of Education Desiree Zirolli shares simple tips for adapting your routine as skin changes, starting with multitasking products that deliver coverage and skincare benefits in one step. A standout favorite is the CC+ Cream, loved for its color correction, hydration, and SPF protection. Desiree also highlights what’s new from IT Cosmetics and how to shop the full lineup online or at participating retailers.