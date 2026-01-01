Blend Extra: Spreading Comfort and Joy to Cancer Warriors

Co-Founders and Breast Cancer Survivors, Lauren Donofrio and Kristin Bencivenga, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss how Hope Chimes is providing hope, joy, and meaning to those affected by cancer.

Founded by two best friends and cancer survivors, Hope Chimes is reimagining the traditional cancer bell as a symbol for every milestone: starting treatment, finishing treatment, positive scans, surviving hard days, and moments worth celebrating. As they mark one year of installing Hope Chimes bells in local treatment centers, they’re inviting the community to pause during the busy holiday season and be part of spreading hope.

The organization is having a Night of Connection and Resource Building this summer.

To learn more, get involved, or nominate a treatment center needing more hope this holiday season, visit Hope Chimes

