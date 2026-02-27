Blend Extra: Smart Travel Tips for Caregivers

Traveling with a loved one who needs extra support can feel overwhelming—but it doesn’t have to end your travel adventures. Ruth Busalacchi, President/Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, shares practical tips to make trips by air, land, and sea smoother and more enjoyable.

Ruth recommends simple tools like the Sunflower Project for discreet airport assistance, TSA Precheck for easier screening, and FAA‑required wheelchair help to give caregivers an extra set of hands. For sea travel, themed cruises with onboard care staff offer peace of mind. On land, accessibility filters on Airbnb/VRBO, sites like Wheel the World, and experts like travel blogger Cory Lee provide helpful guidance. Even rideshares offer support—Uber may waive wait fees, and Lyft Assisted Rides provides door‑to‑door pickup.

Caregivers should also consider medical ID bracelets and GPS-enabled emergency pendants before any trip.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414‑763‑8368 to learn more or attend a Travel Tips presentation.