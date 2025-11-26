Blend Extra: Smart, Stylish, and Full of Cheer- The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

This holiday season, lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy is on a mission to make gifting fun again, no stress, no guesswork, just good vibes and great finds. From personalized gifts to self-care staples and a few playful surprises, Meaghan’s holiday gift guide has something for everyone on your list (and maybe a few things you’ll want to keep for yourself).



Americans are ready to celebrate big this year, holiday spending is expected to top $960 billion, with shoppers saying they value meaningful, feel-good gifts over expensive ones. Meaghan will bring her signature energy and humor to show viewers how to pick presents that connect, delight, and inspire without breaking the bank.



From the perfect beauty bundle to sporty stocking stuffers and personalized favorites, Meaghan’s guide is filled with crowd-pleasers that combine style, sentiment, and a little sparkle. Her goal: remind everyone that the best gifts don’t just fill a box, they fill hearts.

