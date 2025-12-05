Blend Extra: Slow Down, Get Creative, and Make Memories That Matter This Holiday Season!

Between the shopping, spending, and seasonal stress, the holidays can feel more hectic than happy. But this year, more families are looking for simple, meaningful ways to bring back joy, by slowing down, getting creative, and focusing on connection over perfection.

To help customers embrace that spirit and create memories that truly matter, Michaels is hosting free in-store crafting events – complete with complimentary festive treats – every Saturday in December leading up to Christmas, giving families a chance to create, connect, and take home a personalized wooden ornament, all for free.

Alongside these events, shoppers will find everything they need to create and celebrate this season at Michaels, including great deals on décor, gifts, DIY supplies, and hosting essentials, plus expanded assortments and order-ahead options designed to make the holidays both affordable and effortless.

