Blend Extra: Signs your Elders need help at home and how to have the conversation!

SYNERGY HomeCareoffers all kinds of supportive services to individuals who continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Ruth Busalacchi, President/owner of SYNERGY HomeCare is here to discuss how to have these difficult conversations with loved ones as well as what kind of services they offer. Services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship and respite. It may be difficult to know when to have this conversation with your parents or a loved one, but SYNERGY shares some tips on how to make the conversation easier and how to look out for the warning signs. Set up a free home assessment, for more information call 414-763-8368 for Waukesha and Walworth counties.