Blend Extra: She Plays to Win In And So Can YOU

with Tffany Yvonne
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 14:01:02-04

Women leaders wear so many hats and their levels of burnout are still at an all-time high, resulting in stress and even physical illness. Tiffany Yvonne joins us live in studio to share some ways that women can create Play to Win Plans that centers on ensuring women can re-write the story on what success really means.

