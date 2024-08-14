Blend Extra: Serving Seniors with a Second Set of Eyes

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite. The HomeCare Elder Elves at SYNERGY serve as a second set of eyes and help ensure that their clients are properly hydrated and dressed appropriately, while making sure that their house is properly set for the weather.

SYNERGY HomeCare's Elder Elves can visit once a week to help with all sorts of tasks and anything from a few hours a week, to 24 hours a day. They can provide assistance with housekeeping, medication reminders, helping with meals and doctor appointments, transportation to social events, and personal care if needed. For a limited time, SYNERGY HomeCare is offering a Free Home Assesment in Greater Milwaukee and Greater Elkhorn when you give them a call. Joining us today to talk more about the assistance that this home care business provides is Ruth Busalacchi, the President and Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare.

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare and all the wonderful services they provide, please visit their website at www.synergyhomecare.com or give them a call at 414-763-8368 for Milwaukee County and 262-235-0640 for Waukesha and Walworth Counties.