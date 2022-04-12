Blend Extra: Senior Life "Hacks" For Comfortable Living

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

Ruth Busalacchi, President and Owner of SYNERGY Homecare joins us in studio about senior home safety and gives us helpful tips that can help our loved ones navigate strength, mobility, and home safety.

