Blend Extra: Senior Life "Hacks" For Comfortable Living

with SYNERGY Homecare
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:55:31-04

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

Ruth Busalacchi, President and Owner of SYNERGY Homecare joins us in studio about senior home safety and gives us helpful tips that can help our loved ones navigate strength, mobility, and home safety.

Call SYNERGY Homecare at 414-763-8368 for a Free No Obligation Safety and Resource Assessment or visit synergyhomecare.com for more information!

