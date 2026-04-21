Blend Extra: Save Money and Make Good Decisions With Your Medicare Supplement!

As Medicare Supplement premiums continue to rise and more people approach retirement age, understanding your coverage options has never been more important. Brianna Thompson, an Independent Agent with Sovereign Select, discuss how individuals can review their Medicare plans, reduce costs, and make confident choices during key life transitions.

Join “The Road to Medicare” educational meetings located at 1339 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 04/24 @ 10am

Friday 05/29 @ 10am

Friday 06/26 @ 10am

Call 262-641-4111 or visit TheRoadtoMedicare.com to reserve your in-person or virtual seat.

*This event is strictly educational, and we will not be discussing any specific insurance companies' plan details.

*A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited

*Feel free to just show up if unable to call ahead

*There is no cost for this educational event

*Sovereign Select LLC and its agents are not affiliated with Medicare or any government agency.

*Sovereign Select LLC does not offer every plan in your area. Any information provided is limited to those plans they do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all your options.

*By calling Sovereign Select you may speak with a licensed agent.

For more information, visit SovSelect.com.