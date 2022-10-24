Blend Extra: Road to Medicare 2022

Jerry Wilson from Sovereign Select always makes tricky Medicare concepts easier to understand, and today he's sharing that open enrollment starts on October 15th and now is the time to select or change plans.

Jerry has Road to Medicare educational meetings via Zoom (virtual or telephone) or in person on October 10th @ 10 am, October 20th at 5pm and October 27th @ 10 am. To contact Jerry or register for a spot at the next event, call 262-432-9600 or visit SelectJerry.com

*This event is educational. There is no cost for this event. Jerry Wilson does not represent Medicare or any government agency. You may be directed to speak to a licensed agent.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, disability, annuities, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-432-9600 or email jwilson@selectjerry.com for more information.

*We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all your options.