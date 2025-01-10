Dr. Greg Hammer,the author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals, joins us today to talk about the health benefits of meditation. Neuroscientists have studied and proven that simple and consistent meditation practices lasting anywhere from 5 - 60 minutes can gradually reverse maladaptive thought processes and further engage our brain’s neuroplasticity, leading to long lasting benefits for an individual’s attention span, emotional regulation, sleep-wake cycles, and generalized self-esteem.
Greg Hammer, MD is a recently retired professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, wellness and mindfulness lecture
Blend Extra: Rewire Your Brain Toward Happiness with the Science and Meditation
Dr. Greg Hammer
