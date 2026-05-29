Blend Extra: Revealing the Perfect Patio Upgrades!

It is patio season and time to elevate that outdoor space you will be spending lots of time enjoying this summer. Steinhafels offers 15 different patio collections and they have some of the most popular brands like polywood. Did you know that Steinhafels offers designer services to help you easily create a look that matches your lifestyle and personality? A designer can visit your space, take measurements and then put together various ideas for you to choose from. Take advantage of the HUGE upcoming 5-day Memorial Day Sale. . Starting Thursday, May 21st. Doorbusters, $75 off EVERY $799 + get $200 Mastercard Rewards Card with $2999 purchase. AND 60-Month Financing. The sale end on 5/25!

Creating an outdoor space that feels both functional and inviting is easier with the help of a professional designer. During The Morning Blend, Steinhafels designer Hannah Baker showcases a patio design reveal and explains how working with a designer helps take the stress out of the process.

Hannah walks through how designers assess a customer’s space, lifestyle, and needs to put together cohesive patio ideas that fit both style and function. Steinhafels offers 15 different patio furniture collections, including popular brands like Polywood, giving customers a wide range of options to choose from.

With expert guidance and thoughtfully curated designs, customers can feel confident that their outdoor space will come together smoothly—from concept to finished patio.

For more information or help with your patio design: www.steinhafels.com/hannah-baker

