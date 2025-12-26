Blend Extra: Reinvention Secrets from a 10-Time NYT Bestseller

Award-winning author Evelyn Skye joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest book, The Incredible Kindness of Paper, and her journey to becoming a New York Times bestselling author.

The Incredible Kindness of Paper is a sweeping, emotional story set in New York City that follows two childhood friends reconnecting through magical origami notes. It’s set to be the book club novel of the summer: romantic, luminous, and powerful.

