Blend Extra: Reduce the Stress At Your Desk!

Breathing tips from author MaryBeth Hyland
Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 13:55:15-05

Many of us are returning to the office, which can cause feelings of stress and anxiety. Author MaryBeth Hyland wants to help you reduce your stress at the desk, by creating a successful workplace culture and inspiring co-workers to flourish. Permission to Be Human lays out a guide to workplace culture that will empower and equip leaders to activate alignment at the highest levels. MaryBeth joins us today to share some tips from her step-by-step guide that will help you get started.

You can purchase Permission to Be Human on Amazon! For more information, visit sparkvisionnow.com.

