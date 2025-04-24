Blend Extra: Reclaiming Financial Wellness in an Age of Misinformation

Money. It’s not just numbers on a screen. Our finances can say a lot about who we are, who we want to be and our values. But in a world where trust is in short supply, that money story is getting harder to write. Americans are left navigating a maze of misinformation and half-truths and it's hard to know who and what to turn to.

April is Financial Literacy Month, and Beyond Finance is calling for a new conversation.

Beyond Finance’s Financial Practice Week encourages and empowers consumers to put what they have learned about finances into practice and long-term action.

The theme this year? 'Invest in ME.' It’s a bold shift from the endless stream of advice that assumes one-size-fits-all solutions. Beyond Finance is empowering people to take ownership of their financial stories — because your money is personal, and your financial wellness should be too.

