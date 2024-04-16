Blend Extra: Read these Wonderful Audiobooks today!

Everyone reads, but we don't always have time. Carole Barrowman recommends audio books! The author, professor, and reviewer is on the show today to share all the amazing stories that have impacted her, and they could even make a great gift as well.

1. Wellness by Nathan Hill and read by Ari Fliakos (Random House Audio)

Set in 90s Chicago, this love story between Jack and Elizabeth explores how our pasts influence our pursuit of "health and happiness."

2. The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride read by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

Hoffman’s reading captures the various cultures, the conflicts, and all the compelling characters living in the Black and Jewish neighborhood of Chickenhill, Pennsylvania in the 1930s.

3. Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones by Dolly Parton and Read by Dolly Parton, Holly George Warren and Rebecca Seaver (Random House Audio)

My Life in Rhinestones is a (pun alert) gem of a memoir and can be listened to in 4-5 hours. It’s about Parton’s unique style and how it has evolved over the years.

