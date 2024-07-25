Blend Extra: Providing Exceptional Legal Services

The McLario Firm specializes in providing honest, competent legal representation that you can trust with a client-first mentality. Founded in 1953 by John J. McLario, the firm has over 70 years of experience helping clients address their needs with legal services. They serve small businesses, families and churches by working directly with them through complicated legal issues in order to help them towards reaching a successful outcome.

Every attorney at this Southeast Wisconsin law firm has the experience and expertise to not only represent you in legal proceedings but also guide you through the tough decisions which may arise. They recommend having an attorney review a contract before signing, as it will help you fully understand what you are agreeing to. Their attorneys can help you negotiate contract terms so that they're more favorable for you while being clear to avoid future litigation. Joining us today to talk more about The McLario Firm and the legal services that they provide are attorneys Maxx Forti and Brooke Houston.

For more information on The McLario Firm and to schedule time with one of their attorneys, please visit their website at www.mclario.com or give them a call at 262-415-2548.