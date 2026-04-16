Blend Extra: Providing Ease of Travel to Families and Their Caregivers

Traveling with family members who require additional care can be difficult. Ruth Busalacchi from SYNERGY HomeCare shares tips for making all kinds of travel easier. Flying is made easier by signing up for TSA pre-check to cut down on line time, and utilizing complementary wheelchair assistance. For trips on the water, some cruises come equipped with care providers and medical staff on board. finally road trips are made easy by using accessibility features on rental sites, and by using travel guides for accessible destinations.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 or visit SynergyHomeCare